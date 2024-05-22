Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VHT opened at $266.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.51.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

