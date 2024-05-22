Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 335,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,517. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

