Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Lifted by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 8.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. 184,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,148. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

