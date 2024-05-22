Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 244,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 175,074 shares.The stock last traded at $119.66 and had previously closed at $119.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

