Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $65,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,512. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

