Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,062 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 319,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 148,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,222,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. 137,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,125. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

