Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 518,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

