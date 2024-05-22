Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

