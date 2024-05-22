Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,040,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,265,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,240,000 after purchasing an additional 74,929 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 254,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 1,265,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,353. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

