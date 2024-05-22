Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.49% from the company’s previous close.

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Shares of VEL stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 1.60. Velocity Composites has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.72).

Insider Buying and Selling at Velocity Composites

In other Velocity Composites news, insider Andrew Beaden bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,875 ($4,925.01). 47.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

