Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $41.39

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $40.23. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 53,371 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.