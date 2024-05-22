Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 2,874,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,170,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 387,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,312,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

