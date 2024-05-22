Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $442.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,479,011,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

