Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $15.81. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 307,769 shares.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Viasat by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Down 12.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.