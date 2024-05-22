Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $15.81. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 307,769 shares.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
Viasat Stock Down 12.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.