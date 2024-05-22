Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $15.81. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 307,769 shares.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat Stock Down 12.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Viasat by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.