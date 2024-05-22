Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

