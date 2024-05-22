VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.10. VNET Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 117,412 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VNET Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 188,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

