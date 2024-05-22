Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,484,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

Watsco stock opened at $485.64 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.17 and a 52 week high of $488.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.95.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.