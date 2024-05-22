Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $203,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.39. 903,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 962.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

