Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 507,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,814. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after acquiring an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

