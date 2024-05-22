Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$66.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.42.

TSE SU traded down C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.89. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$56.30.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

