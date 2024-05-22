Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of AstraZeneca worth $205,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

