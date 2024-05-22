Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $181.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.46% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $181,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $158.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

