Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $216.82 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,651 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $216,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.