Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,618 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of Xylem worth $154,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,052,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

