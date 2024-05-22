Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 55,102 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $165,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,898,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,834,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,399 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

