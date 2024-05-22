Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.32

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.32 and last traded at $102.23, with a volume of 444766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 19.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $66,905,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $309,917,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
