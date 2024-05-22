Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.00% -0.81% Wheaton Precious Metals 53.74% 8.53% 8.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 5.57 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.02 billion 25.81 $537.64 million $1.30 44.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Mining. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osisko Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 6 0 2.67

Osisko Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Osisko Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.