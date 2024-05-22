WISeKey International’s (WKEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s previous close.
WISeKey International Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of WKEY stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.45.
About WISeKey International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WISeKey International
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Macy’s Q1 Turnaround Takes Shape as Consumers Shift
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.