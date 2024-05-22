Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $269.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269.50 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 269.35 ($3.42), with a volume of 463961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.41).

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 948.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.