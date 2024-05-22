Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $182.71

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.71 and last traded at $181.09, with a volume of 48149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock worth $8,036,686 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.



Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

