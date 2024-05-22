Workday (WDAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

WDAY stock opened at $258.86 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $191.04 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.31 and a 200-day moving average of $269.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.