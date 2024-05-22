WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Raised to $48.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WSFS opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WSFS Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 201,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 160,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

