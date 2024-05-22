Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.33.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
