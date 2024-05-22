Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 180,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the previous session’s volume of 43,054 shares.The stock last traded at $33.23 and had previously closed at $33.26.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.
About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
