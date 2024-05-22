Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

