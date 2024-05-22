Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

SKX stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 447,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

