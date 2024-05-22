Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.