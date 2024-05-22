Zacks Research Comments on Amarin Co. plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Amarin has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amarin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 808,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 632,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Amarin by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 476,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.