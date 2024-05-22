Zacks Research Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,349,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Centene by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

