Zacks Research Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $25.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.53. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.21 per share.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $165,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

