Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.99-$5.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

