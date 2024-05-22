Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5 million-$113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.0 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 2,135,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.