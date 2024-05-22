Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5 million-$113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.0 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

