ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

CNET stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.