ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
CNET stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
