10,773 Shares in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.13% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

ProShares Ultra Health Care Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.91. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $106.54.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.