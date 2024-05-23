11,350 Shares in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Centerspace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Centerspace by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 18.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In related news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $71.36.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

