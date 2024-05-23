122,706 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Bought by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.3% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFEM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,457. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

