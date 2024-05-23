13,198 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRZE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,584,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,153,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 1,990.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 226,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,344 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $270,761.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,308.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

