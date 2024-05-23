1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $13,159,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 88,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.59.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

