1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $13,159,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE DTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 88,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.59.
In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
