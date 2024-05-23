18,840 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $542.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

